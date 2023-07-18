A 25-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Tuesday to prison time for causing a deadly crash while drunk behind the wheel.

Michael Packett Jr. was sentenced by Douglas County District Court Judge Katie Benson to 15 to 18 years in prison for his role in a 2022 crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Gina McKenna, 44, was killed when Packett's vehicle crashed into her car at a speed of nearly 90 mph.

According to court documents, Packett was speeding eastbound on Dodge Street shortly before 9 p.m. on June 22, 2022. McKenna was driving westbound on Dodge Street before turning left onto Rose Blumkin Drive.

As McKenna entered the intersection to make the left turn, Packett's Audi A4 slammed into the passenger side of her vehicle. Court documents show that McKenna was traveling 11 mph and Packett was driving 89 mph at the time of impact.

The posted speed limit along Dodge Street was 35 mph. The force of the impact propelled McKenna's Nissan Sentra into a wooden utility pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

McKenna was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in Packett's vehicle also suffered significant injuries, including a fractured spine and a brain bleed. Packett was uninjured aside from "general soreness," according to court documents.

According to an arrest affidavit for Packett, officers on scene could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Packett. He showed signs of impairment in multiple roadside sobriety tests and failed a preliminary breath test at the scene.

Packett's blood alcohol level was determined to be .083% following an official test at Omaha Police Headquarters. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Nebraska is .08%.

Packett was charged with manslaughter for McKenna's death and DUI causing serious bodily injury for the injuries sustained by his passenger. He initially pleaded not guilty and was slated to take the case to trial in May.

One month before the scheduled trial date, Packett entered no contest pleas on both counts. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to run the sentences at the same time instead of consecutively.

On Tuesday, Packett was sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and two to three years on the DUI charge. Under Nebraska's good time law, he will serve at least seven and a half years before he is eligible for parole.