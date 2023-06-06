A 19-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to decades in prison on Tuesday for being the getaway driver in a fatal 2021 drive-by shooting.

Elijah Robinson was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for his role in the 2021 murder of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill. Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a gun charge.

Robinson's codefendant and the alleged shooter, 20-year-old Justyn Wagner, is set to stand trial on first-degree murder and gun use charges in July. If found guilty of first-degree murder, he will receive an automatic life sentence.

According to detectives who testified at initial court appearances, Robinson and Wagner, who is now 20, were driving around and casing a known Crips neighborhood on the evening of Oct. 18, 2021.

Robinson was the driver, with a teen girl who later cooperated with police in the passenger seat and Wagner in the back. Minutes before the shooting, all three turned off their cellphones.

Near 39th and Pratt Streets, they came upon Hill taking a walk around the neighborhood with his stepfather. Wagner allegedly got out of the car and fired 10 times, striking Hill in the chest once.

Hill was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The bullet had entered his back and struck his spleen, liver and heart. He died later that night.

According to detectives, Hill had no gang associations.

“It’s a case of mistaken identity,” Detective Matei Jackson with the Omaha Police Department previously testified. Under Nebraska's "good time" law, Robinson will serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole.