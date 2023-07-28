An Omaha man was sentenced Friday to 45 to 70 years in prison for a fatal stabbing that occurred in July 2022.

Gooden Townsell, 63, was initially charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the stabbing death of 40-year-old Dontae Berry. He pleaded guilty last month to an amended charge of second-degree murder and appeared for sentencing Friday in front of Douglas County District Court Judge Peter Bataillon.

The details of what preceded Berry's killing remain foggy, as there are no witnesses aside from Townsell, who has never given a statement to police or the court. Townsell's nephew was at the scene at the time of the murder, but he has said that he didn't see or hear anything.

There is video footage of the incident, though there is no sound. But even without the sound, prosecutor Dan Donnelly said the video is "crystal clear" in what it depicts.

According to accounts from both Donnelly and Bataillon, the interaction began when Townsell's blue pickup truck pulled into the parking lot for Park East Apartments, a subsidized senior living complex near South 26th and Saint Mary's Avenues, at around 1 p.m. on July 15, 2022.

Berry may have been homeless at times, according to Bataillon, and he would sometimes ask people for money in the apartment's front vestibule. Townsell pulled his truck right in front of where Berry was standing, and the two appeared to have a short verbal exchange.

Townsell exited the car and went up to his apartment, which was on the fifth floor of the complex. When he was seen again on camera, he was carrying what Donnelly called a "Crocodile Dundee-style knife," a type of Bowie knife with a blade typically 10 to 12 inches long and at least 2 inches wide.

Townsell went downstairs, approached Berry and stabbed him once in the chest. The blade pierced Berry's heart, and he likely died almost instantly before collapsing in an alleyway.

"This was a heinous crime," Donnelly said. "The injuries are horrendous."

According to Donnelly, the video footage shows Townsell calmly walk back to his car, where his nephew was waiting. Multiple witnesses saw the pickup truck leave the scene.

Almost three hours after the murder, police spotted Townsell's vehicle and attempted to pull him over. He led police on a high-speed chase before surrendering. Townsell was wearing a white shirt stained with Berry's blood when he was taken into custody, Donnelly said.

Townsell's attorneys, public defenders Cindy Tate and Nicholas Yost, presented a host of mitigating factors at Friday's sentencing. They said that Townsell accepts full responsibility for his actions, and also noted that he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and has begun radiation treatment.

Yost also suggested the possibility that Townsell may have felt threatened by Berry, even if the threats didn't rise to the level of a self-defense claim. Donnelly called this argument "garbage" and "a bunch of baloney."

Berry's mother, Cheryl Berry, gave a short statement to the court.

"This didn't even have to happen," she said to Townsell. "All you had to do was get in your truck and leave."

Bataillon sentenced Townsell to 45 to 70 years in prison, making him eligible for parole in just over 21 years, when he will be 84 years old. Townsell faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

"I am befuddled as to why this would have ever occurred," Bataillon said prior to handing down the sentence.