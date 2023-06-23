A 43-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in federal prison after he attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover officer, for sex.

Robert Nolan pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor earlier this year after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. He will be placed on federal probation for three years following his release from prison.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, working as part of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, posted an advertisement on a prostitution website on June 8, 2022.

The same day that the advertisement was posted, Nolan called and texted the provided phone number. The officer, posing as the girl, informed Nolan that she was only 15 at the beginning of the conversation, according to the complaint.

After learning the girl's age, Nolan continued to send sexually explicit text messages and arrange to meet up for sex. He repeatedly sent messages asking the girl if she was a cop or working with the cops.

"I don't wanna go to jail," he said during the conversation, according to the complaint.

On June 14, 2022, Nolan drove to a northwest Omaha location to meet the girl for sex. He brought cash, a condom and a breakfast sandwich.

But instead of a 15-year-old girl, Nolan was met by Douglas County deputies. He was taken into custody and federally indicted the following month.

The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation online.