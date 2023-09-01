A 44-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for sex trafficking of a minor, plus an additional 60 years for production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska announced.

Rolando E. Midder was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., who said "egregious is too kind of a word" when describing Midder's actions. In addition to the life sentence for sex trafficking, Rossiter sentenced Midder to 30 years each, the statutory maximum, for two counts of production of child pornography.

Midder was convicted in a weeklong jury trial in June.

Evidence at the trial showed that Midder, who was living in an Omaha hotel, invited a homeless girl to live with him in February 2022, according to the release.

Midder then began advertising the girl online and coordinating locations and prices for respondents to engage in sex acts with the girl, who was a minor, the release said. The advertisements continued until Midder's arrest in June 2022.

After Midder's arrest, a search warrant for his phone was obtained. On the phone were ads created about the victim, conversations arranging commercial sex acts with the victim and videos showing himself raping the victim.

When she was rescued by law enforcement, the victim was found to have numerous bruises, burns and scars, and she appeared extremely malnourished, according to the release. She said she had been raped and physically abused by Midder and expressed fear that he would kill her if he found out she had talked to law enforcement.

The case was investigated by the FBI Omaha's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

"The sentence in this case fits the horrendous actions this individual perpetrated on the victim," acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr said in the release.