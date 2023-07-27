An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison for the armed robbery of a Blackstone guitar shop last summer.

Jorge Lopez, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence for his role in the 2022 robbery of Ground Floor Guitars. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher sentenced him to 114 months, or about nine and a half years, in federal prison.

Jorge's cousin, Marco Lopez, pleaded guilty to the same charges and will be sentenced in September. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum of life.

Plea agreements for the two men lay out the following facts:

The robbery at Ground Floor Guitars, located at 40th and Farnam Streets, took place on the afternoon of July 1, 2022. Marco entered the store first around 3:45 p.m. and approached an employee, John Svatos, to ask Svatos to replace the strings on his guitar.

As Svatos worked to replace the strings, Jorge entered the store and stood next to Marco at the counter. Marco then took out a handgun and displayed it to Svatos, and Jorge tied Svatos' hands behind his back with duct tape.

A total of three customers entered the store at various points throughout the robbery, and they were all instructed to empty their pockets and hand over their wallets. After they did so, Marco directed Svatos, the three customers and Svatos' dog into a basement bathroom at gunpoint.

After "several minutes" in the bathroom, Svatos and the customers exited the bathroom to call 911. Thirteen guitars and one amplifier — worth a combined $20,000, according to a GoFundMe established after the robbery — had been stolen, along with an unknown amount of cash.

Ground Floor Guitars remained closed for about two weeks after the robbery. The aforementioned GoFundMe raised more than $24,000 in donations.

Just five days after the robbery, Omaha police received a tip about Marco being a suspect in a residential break-in. They made contact with Marco's aunt, who advised that Marco had been staying with her for a few months but had just left to return to Texas.

Jorge was interviewed by police and admitted that he and Marco had robbed the guitar store. He told police Marco had taken the cash and guitars with him to Texas.

When police searched the truck they suspected was used in the robbery, they found Svatos' wallet and payment cards belonging to two customers. Jorge was arrested on July 8, just a week after the robbery, and Marco was extradited back to Nebraska from Texas shortly thereafter.

After he completes his prison term, Jorge will serve an additional three years on supervised release. Marco's sentencing is set for Sept. 7.

