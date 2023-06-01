An Omaha man was sentenced this week to 19 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter related to a fatal shooting in July 2021.

Davelle Giles, 27, was sentenced on Tuesday for his role in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington. Giles was returning fire after multiple people shot into a large crowd when one of the bullets he fired hit and killed Washington.

In the early hours of July 4, 2021, a large crowd gathered in a parking lot near a North Omaha bar at 24th and Grant Streets. At about 3:17 a.m., at least two people — who have not been identified — began shooting into the crowd from a nearby alleyway.

As people scattered and ran for cover from the gunshots, Giles returned fire. At least one of the bullets from his Glock 21 handgun struck Washington, who was shot twice in her right arm and once, fatally, in her rib cage.

Washington was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress, but she died shortly after arriving. Four other people were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Giles was arrested a few weeks later on July 20, 2021, after officers pulled him over for driving while under suspension and without a front license plate. He was taken to jail, and by listening to jail phone calls, officers learned of another car that Giles sometimes drove.

Officers searched the car and found a .45-caliber Glock 21 handgun in the back pocket of the front passenger seat. Ballistics testing confirmed that a bullet recovered from Washington's body was fired from Giles' gun.

Giles was initially charged with second-degree murder, defined as a killing that is intentional but not premeditated, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. In a plea deal reached in March, those charges were dismissed in exchange for Giles pleading no contest to manslaughter.

Douglas County District Court Judge Kimberly Pankonin sentenced Giles on Tuesday to 19 to 20 years in prison with 470 days of credit for time served.