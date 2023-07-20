An Omaha man was shot to death Wednesday night, and police have arrested a suspect.
Police officers found Deving Willis-Smith suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a report of a shooting at 2730 Whitmore St. just shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Omaha Police Department press release.
The officers performed CPR until medics arrived. Willis-Smith, 30, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
Police have arrested Mark Keesler, 31, in connection with Willis-Smith's death. Keesler was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
