A 19-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old man in north-central Omaha last fall will stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

Douglas County Judge Marcela Keim issued the ruling against Marsavion Watson after a preliminary hearing Friday. Watson was arrested in June and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Derrick Hayes Jr. early on Sept. 3, 2022. Watson also has been charged with using a firearm to commit a felony.

Police found Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired outside an apartment complex at 4310 N. 52nd St. Hayes was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Watson was arrested on June 26.

According to testimony from Matei Jackson, a homicide detective with the Omaha Police Department, the shots were fired before 3:38 a.m. Prior to the gunshots, Hayes spent the evening with a woman and the two argued about their relationship status. When Hayes became agitated, the woman left the vehicle she and Hayes were in and tried to call 911 and Hayes' mother.

As the woman tried to make those calls, a Ford Fusion parked near Hayes' vehicle.

Then a man, wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a ski mask, was seen emerging from the Fusion. According to Jackson’s testimony, the man was then seen going near the rear of Hayes' vehicle.

Jackson said the woman reported that Hayes was then chased by the man from the Fusion, who was carrying a handgun. The man fired several shots, which resulted in Hayes’ death.

As police continue to investigate Hayes’ killing, a traffic stop conducted last October on another man by the Omaha police gang unit turned up a firearm that matched the bullet casings recovered from the crime scene.

The firearm was traced to Watson through police interviews and investigations, officials said. In addition, the Fusion’s GPS data obtained through a search warrant showed the Fusion was parked near the scene of the shooting at the time of Hayes’ killing. Cell phone tower records also showed Watson’s phone was traveling with the vehicle, Jackson testified.

Watson’s DNA was a positive match for the DNA found on the bullet casings, Jackson testified.

Watson remains incarcerated at the Douglas County Jail. He is being held on no bail.