An Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to probation and community service for unlawfully storing flash powder and other explosive materials.

Kalem Barber, 24, was apparently using the powder to make homemade fireworks — one of which he set off inside of a port-a-potty at an Omaha construction site in 2021, spurring the investigation.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Douglas County deputies responded to reports of an explosion at a construction site on Nov. 26, 2021. Deputies reported that multiple juveniles fled the area shortly after the port-a-potty on site exploded.

The FBI obtained a search warrant for Barber's home in December 2021 and found 20 pounds of flash powder, a common ingredient in fireworks, in an unsecured container. Flash powder is illegal to possess without a federal license.

Barber was sentenced to two years of probation, 50 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023