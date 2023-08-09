An 18-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in a North Omaha alley.

Omaha police officers responded to a shooting about 9:30 p.m. in an alley just west of 33rd and Decatur Streets, a police spokesman said Wednesday. Officers located Steven Carter suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carter was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. His injuries were not determined to be life threatening, the spokesman said.

Two residences near the crime scene were found to have been damaged by gunfire during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.