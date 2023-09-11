Five people were taken into custody early Monday in southeast Nebraska after a vehicle pursuit that began in Omaha following an alleged robbery and a report of shots fired.

The incident began about 3:20 a.m. when Omaha police attempted to stop a stolen 2016 Ram 1500 pickup truck that was eastbound on Q Street near 25th Street, a police spokesman said. The pickup was suspected to have been involved in a felony assault in the southeast precinct and an armed robbery in west Omaha.

"During the course of the pursuit several flashes from the driver's side of the vehicle were shined at officers possibly from a weapon, or a mounted light," the police spokesman said.

The pickup fled into Iowa's Pottawattamie County, and Omaha police ended the pursuit. The vehicle then returned to the Nebraska side of the Missouri River and led police on a chase through Sarpy, Cass and Otoe Counties.

The pickup truck was halted in Otoe County about 4:20 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 2 just west of U.S. Highway 75. Stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires were successfully deployed by deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup truck then drove into a bean field where the five occupants were apprehended after a foot pursuit. They were transported back to Omaha for interviews.