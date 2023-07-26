Omaha police have arrested three people in connection with a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured at a southwest Omaha apartment complex, police said Wednesday.

Homicide investigators arrested Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34, Tuesday night at his home in Ashland, Nebraska. They booked Hernandez-Melendez into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony assault and two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony.

He is suspected of killing 28-year-old Luis Romero-Rodriguez and injuring Jose Alfredo Lapop-Flores, 24, at the Citadel Apartments & Townhomes near 86th and Q Streets.

Police also arrested Alvin Melendez, 28, of Omaha, on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence. Valeria Vasquez, 30, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.

The two victims were found shot in the head inside a white Mazda sedan at the apartment complex. Romero-Rodriguez was declared dead at the scene. Lapop-Flores was taken to Creighton University Medical-Bergan Mercy with life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical condition Monday. An update on his condition was not available Wednesday.

According to police reports, Omaha homicide unit officers identified Hernandez-Melendez as a suspect after recovering surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

The Ashland Police Department, Saunders County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol have assisted the Omaha police homicide unit and uniformed patrol officers in the investigation.