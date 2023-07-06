Omaha police arrested several people after a pursuit of an allegedly stolen car in midtown Omaha late Thursday afternoon.

Gang unit officers gave chase after spotting a Kia they believed to be stolen. Omaha Police Lt. Dan Martin said the Omaha police helicopter followed the car, police cruisers discontinued the pursuit, and as many as six people bailed from the car and ran.

Police had caught five suspects who ran and were searching for another, Martin said.

The incident resulted in a heavy police presence near 39th and Dodge Streets, less than a mile from Turner Park and the first of this summer's Jazz on the Green concerts on Thursday evening.