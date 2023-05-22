Omaha police arrested a man Monday morning in connection with a fatal crash that occurred near Carter Lake last month.
Pierre Brayman, 39, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed his wife, passenger Tiffany Brayman, 37, at Carter Lake Shore Drive and Cornish Boulevard on April 26. Police said Pierre Brayman ran after the lone vehicle involved, a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck, left the road and rolled. He allegedly was the driver of the pickup.
Tiffany Brayman was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center.
According to an affidavit filed by an Omaha police officer, an ex-wife of Pierre Brayman told police he had fled to her home in North Omaha. The affidavit claims Pierre Brayman then went to an unknown address in Council Bluffs.
An Omaha police spokesman said Brayman was arrested near 26th Street and Camden Avenue.
The affidavit states Pierre Brayman’s driver’s license has been revoked since Nov. 20, 2020. Police allege speed, alcohol and lack of seat-belt use were factors in the crash.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
At 3:30 a.m., Omaha police went to the area of 3100 S. 40th St. after there were multiple 911 calls related to shots having been fired. The boy was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Though police believe Chief Deputy Ben Houchin looked down at his truck's radio before crashing into Janiece Moton, investigators determined there was not evidence to ticket him, the Lincoln Police Department said.
A 23-year-old teacher at Norris High School was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
Search warrants executed on Thursday resulted in law enforcement seizing firearms, drugs and more than $70,000 from houses in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Michael Gunther, 67, died Wednesday night at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was convicted of murdering two people.
Two Nebraska corrections staff members suffered head injuries when they were assaulted by inmates Thursday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
The alleged incident happened at Maple Village Park Wednesday evening.
A missing 11-year-old girl from York has been safely found. She had been missing since May 8.
A Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly attacked his stepdad, breaking the 49-year-old's nose and both eye sockets, causing "potentially ... lasting effects," police said in court records.
A 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot at a party near Florence in Omaha early Thursday morning.
The getaway driver in a 2021 drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another injured was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 to 30 years in prison.
Elijah Logan, 22, now faces seven felony charges: First-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault, first-degree domestic assault, burglary and intentional child abuse without injury. He was ordered on Wednesday to be held in custody without bail.
"It's no secret ... the D1B gang was extremely violent. That was their M.O. It was violence, it was intimidation, it was robberies," Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said.
An Omaha man alleged to have been involved in a burglary in Bellevue died after police said he suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning.
The mother of La Vista boy Ryan Larsen, who went missing from his elementary school in 2021, has filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the Papillion La Vista school district was negligent in supervising her son.
Funds are being raised to help with funeral expenses for a 34-year-old man being hailed as a hero for protecting his sister from a gunman in Blair on Friday.
A 48-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and a 2-year-old girl was found unharmed following the shooting of two women in North Omaha.
Two Lincoln men have been sentenced to federal prison time for their part in a gang conspiracy involving guns and the recorded sexual assault of two teenagers.
Lancaster County's chief deputy sheriff struck a 9-year-old bicyclist while driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday night, according to police.
A man was found dead and a woman injured following a shooting in Blair Friday morning.
A Lincoln man offered a brief apology to his boyfriend's family at his sentencing for unintentionally killing him and leaving his body in the bathtub at his house for three days.
Three Cass County, Iowa, residents have been sentenced to 13 or more years in prison for distributing pills containing fentanyl that caused two overdoses.