Omaha police arrested a man Monday morning in connection with a fatal crash that occurred near Carter Lake last month.

Pierre Brayman, 39, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed his wife, passenger Tiffany Brayman, 37, at Carter Lake Shore Drive and Cornish Boulevard on April 26. Police said Pierre Brayman ran after the lone vehicle involved, a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck, left the road and rolled. He allegedly was the driver of the pickup.

Tiffany Brayman was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center.

According to an affidavit filed by an Omaha police officer, an ex-wife of Pierre Brayman told police he had fled to her home in North Omaha. The affidavit claims Pierre Brayman then went to an unknown address in Council Bluffs.

An Omaha police spokesman said Brayman was arrested near 26th Street and Camden Avenue.

The affidavit states Pierre Brayman’s driver’s license has been revoked since Nov. 20, 2020. Police allege speed, alcohol and lack of seat-belt use were factors in the crash.