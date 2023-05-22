An Omaha police detective revealed new details in the March death of Gary Lew at a preliminary hearing Monday,.
Four people, including Lew’s daughter, appeared together in court to face charges in the beating death of the 68-year-old man. Quiet sobs and gasps echoed through the courtroom as Sergio Gutierrez, an OPD homicide detective, recounted the details of the fatal assault.
Lew’s daughter, 37-year-old Christina Thornley, is charged with accessory to murder and tampering with evidence. Christina’s husband, 39-year-old Justin Thornley, and his cousin, 37-year-old Jacob Thornley, are charged with second-degree murder and evidence tampering. Family friend Braden Bongers, 26, is charged with first-degree assault.
Investigators in Lancaster County found Lew’s body in a ditch near Denton, Nebraska, on April 11. After the body was identified on April 13, officers went to Lew’s home near 156th Street and West Dodge Road to speak with his daughter.
According to Gutierrez, Christina Thornley opened the door and spoke with officers. Gutierrez testified that when asked where Lew was, Christina Thornley said he was sick and couldn’t come to the door — raising suspicions, as officers already knew he was dead.
Officers returned to the residence later that day with a search warrant. Gutierrez testified that the home was in a state of “absolute filth.”
In the basement, investigators found blood splatter on the walls and floors, as well as several bloody items in the trash. Blood also was found on Lew’s wheelchair, which he used due to multiple medical concerns including dementia and spina bifida.
The four people were taken into custody and told investigators similar stories of how Lew was killed. According to testimony from Gutierrez:
The beating took place on March 3 after Lew attempted to “swipe at” or “go after” Christina Thornley and Justin Thornley’s 9-year-old daughter. Jacob Thornley, who is described as very protective of the girl, slammed Lew into the ground and began beating him.
Bongers and Justin Thornley joined in on the assault at some point, hitting and kicking Lew in the head and ribs. Bongers also allegedly poured water on him and poked him with a broom. Two young children were present during the assault.
Christina Thornley, who told police that she was sleeping upstairs when she heard a disturbance, eventually went to the basement to investigate and saw the beating as it took place. She said that she “tried to protest” and that the beating stopped shortly after she came downstairs.
According to Christina Thornley, Lew was still alive for a few days after the beating. She told police that she continued to bring him food and water for a few days until she came downstairs and noticed he was cold to the touch and bleeding from the ears.
On March 8, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley put Lew’s body in trash bags, packed it into the trunk of Lew’s car and drove to a remote part of Lancaster County. They rolled his body into a ditch before Jacob Thornley decided to remove all of Lew’s clothing, which he later disposed of in a dumpster.
All four were bound over to district court to face trial. Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley are both being held in custody without bail. Christina Thornley and Bongers had their bail set at $500,000, meaning they would have to pay 10%, or $50,000, to be released.
