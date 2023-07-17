The man shot and killed Saturday night just west of Carter Lake has been identified as 21-year-old Quavyon Tucker of Omaha.

Police were called to the area of 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street about 9:30 p.m. Officers found Tucker suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance, where he died, a police spokesman said Sunday.

The homicide is the city’s eighth of 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.