The man killed in a Friday altercation in Omaha has been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar, according to a police report.

Police were called to 27th and Harrison Streets to reports of a down party at about 11:40 p.m. Friday. Salguero-Canar was found and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the police report, there are indications that Salguero-Canar was "involved in an altercation" and was using alcohol at the time of his death. It does not appear that a weapon was used in the killing.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning. Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the identification and arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.