Phillips immediately encountered Wilson in the driveway, and he began firing at her with a handgun, according to the release. Phillips returned fire using her police-issued sidearm from inside her police cruiser.

Phillips then exited the cruiser, using the cruiser as cover as Wilson continued to fire at her, the release said. Phillips continued to return fire, striking Wilson in his legs.

Wilson then ran out of ammunition and threw his handgun under the police cruiser, according to the release. The handgun was located in the driveway behind the police cruiser.

After backup arrived, Phillips provided medical care to Wilson, including applying a tourniquet to an injured leg, the release said.

Phillips sustained a minor injury to her arm while returning fire from inside her cruiser, though it's unclear what caused the injury, Lt. Neal Bonacci said.

Phillips was interviewed by the Police Department's Involved Investigations Team, and her statement was consistent with other witness statements and the evidence found at the scene, the release said. The incident also was captured on Phillips' body camera.

After the incident, Phillips' police cruiser was found to have rounds from Wilson's handgun impacting the front windshield and driver's side window and door. Phillips' K-9, Taz, was not deployed in the incident and was not injured.

Wilson has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats, according to jail records. He was first taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.