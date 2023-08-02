Omaha police are investigating after a body was found at Benson Park Wednesday morning.
Shortly before noon, police had taped off a portion of the park near 72nd Street, including the entrances from Military and Ames Avenues. Several police cars and a forensics truck were at the scene. Later, police took the body away in a body bag.
A police spokesman confirmed the investigation but said the nature of the death had yet to be determined.
Dan Crisler
Public safety reporter
