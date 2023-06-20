Omaha police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an ATM in the Millard area.

At 2:35 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the report of the robbery of a U.S. Bank ATM located at the bank’s branch at 5332 S. 138th St.

A man told officers he was performing maintenance on the ATM when a silver or gray Toyota Camry pulled up next to his work vehicle.

An unidentified man, described in a press release as Black, allegedly pushed the maintenance man and then took an undetermined amount of money from the ATM. Afterward, the man left the scene going south on 138th Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023