Omaha police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead at Benson Park on Wednesday morning in an apparent homicide.

Police responding to a call for a man down in the park shortly after 7 a.m. found Philipp Kuhn dead, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Kuhn was pronounced dead on the scene by Omaha Fire Department personnel, and it appeared he had been shot to death, according to the release.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, police had taped off a portion of the park near 72nd Street, including the entrances from Military and Ames Avenues. Several police cars and a forensics truck were at the scene. Later, police took the body away in a body bag.