Omaha police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Harrison Street Friday night.

Police were called to 2754 Harrison St. at 11:40 p.m. to assist Omaha Fire Department first responders on a person down call. The unidentified person was transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. No information about the person's identity was released Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.