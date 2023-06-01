Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Dundee area late Wednesday night.

At 11:57 p.m., Omaha police went to the Nebraska Medical Center and spoke with the man, who told officers he was involved in a disturbance near 49th and Hamilton Streets. As the man drove away, an unidentified person shot at him. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The late-night shooting was the second recorded by police Wednesday. Early that morning, a man was critically injured in a shooting near 30th and Hamilton Streets.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.