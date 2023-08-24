Omaha police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Adrrell Taylor earlier this month.

Kye Moss, 33, was arrested in Minneapolis with assistance from the Minneapolis Police Department and the North Star Fugitive Task Force and will be extradited to Omaha, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. Moss is from Omaha, according to OPD spokesman Officer Michael Pecha.

At 2:44 a.m. on Aug. 3, police responded to a shooting near 17th and S Streets where they found Taylor. Taylor was taken by paramedics to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Taylor left behind 5-year-old daughter, Ava. Based on the outpouring on his Facebook page, he touched a lot of other lives, too, his mother told the World-Herald after his death.

“He was an amazing son, an amazing brother, an amazing uncle and an absolutely amazing father,” said his mother, Tammy Taylor. “He was just a big supporter of anyone he came in contact with. I have so many people calling me, it’s unreal.”

Taylor was a graduate of Millard North High School, where he played offense and defense for the Mustangs.