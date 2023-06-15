Omaha police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting last Thursday in which a woman was grazed by a bullet while walking along the Keystone Trail.

Javaris Henderson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Police had responded to the area of 88th Avenue and Boyd Street at 11:58 a.m. June 8, where they found a woman with a graze wound to her right leg. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening.

The woman told police that she and a friend were walking along the Keystone Trail when they heard four gunshots in the area.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

