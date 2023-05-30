Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday's shooting of a 25-year-old Omaha man.

Kalid Mahammed told police that he was shot while being assaulted by three men about 9 a.m. just north of Blondo Street near 92nd Street and Cady Avenue. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

Police said Tuesday that three males, ages 17, 23 and 20, have been arrested in connection with Mahammed's shooting. The 17-year-old was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of two counts of making terroristic threats and two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. The 20-year-old man, who had outstanding arrest warrants, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and destruction of property.

Police are also investigating a shooting on Sunday in which Krishna Johnigan, 20, of Omaha, was wounded about 3:45 a.m. near 25th Street and Ames Avenue. He went to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance with injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about a shooting is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.