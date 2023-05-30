Three people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday's shooting of a 25-year-old Omaha man.
Kalid Mahammed told police that he was shot while being assaulted by three men about 9 a.m. just north of Blondo Street near 92nd Street and Cady Avenue. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
Police said Tuesday that three males, ages 17, 23 and 20, have been arrested in connection with Mahammed's shooting. The 17-year-old was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of two counts of making terroristic threats and two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony.
The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. The 20-year-old man, who had outstanding arrest warrants, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and destruction of property.
People are also reading…
Police are also investigating a shooting on Sunday in which Krishna Johnigan, 20, of Omaha, was wounded about 3:45 a.m. near 25th Street and Ames Avenue. He went to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance with injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about a shooting is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A former employee at South Platte High School in Big Springs was sentenced Thursday for first-degree sexual assault of a child.
An 19-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the 2019 slaying of a Bellevue man.
A 25-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sex trafficking of a minor.
The Council Bluffs Police Department arrested a 61-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of 60-year-old woman who was later found dead in February.
An Omaha man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife was ordered to be held on $10 million bail during his initial court appearance Wednesday.
Statute of limitations creates roadblock in Susan Negersmith case | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the final chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A Cass County District Court judge on Monday ordered a 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder to undergo a mental examination to determine if he was sane at the time of the slaying.
A couple was arrested on felony neglect charges for allowing three of their children to rack up a large number of absences and tardy days from elementary school, records show.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272