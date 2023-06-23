An Omaha police officer and a man were injured Thursday night after they exchanged gunfire in southwest Omaha.

At 8:40 p.m., police were called to a report of an armed disturbance at 7323 Corby St. Police said the disturbance involved a man who was driving a gray Cadillac sedan.

Police went near the vehicle’s registered address at 6036 Q St., where they saw the Cadillac arriving at the residence. An officer pulled into the driveway behind the Cadillac in an attempt to contact the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old James Wilson. Wilson and the officer immediately exchanged gunfire.

The incident initiated a “help an officer” response among other law enforcement personnel.

Wilson suffered wounds to his legs and was placed into custody. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

A handgun was found in driveway of the Q Street residence.

The officer suffered an injury to their arm. It has not been determined yet how their arm was injured.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the OPD Officer-Involved Investigation Team investigates the incident. The Nebraska State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

