An Omaha police officer deployed pepper spray after a fight broke out between two families Wednesday morning at a middle school in North Omaha, according to police.

Officers responded to Omaha Public Schools' McMillan Middle School at approximately 8:04 a.m. for reports of a disturbance and an armed party, according to an Omaha Police Department spokesperson.

According to a letter to families from the school's principal Andrew Walters, a former student deployed pepper spray in the school's entryway vestibule during school arrival. The former student, a 14-year-old girl, sprayed numerous students and staff, police said.

School staff moved the situation outside and called law enforcement for support, the letter said. Two families then became involved in a verbal altercation outside.

One woman involved in the altercation showed a knife when she felt threatened by the opposing group, but she eventually retreated to her car, police said. The crowd then advanced on officers who then deployed pepper spray, according to police.

The 14-year-old received a juvenile citation and the woman who had a knife was cited for disorderly conduct, police said.

The letter to families said the school was secured for approximately 45 minutes while police investigated. During that time, no one was allowed in or out of the building, but classes continued as normal.

The school planned to have additional law enforcement present during dismissal on Wednesday, the letter said.

"Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority," Walters said in the letter.