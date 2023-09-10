Omaha police said Sunday that a 27-year-old man pointed a gun at bystanders and then officers before being killed by gunfire from the officers.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near 101st and Pacific Streets, a police spokesman said. The deceased has been identified as Matthew X. Johnson of Omaha.

Johnson's father, Aric Johnson of Omaha, said Sunday morning in a phone message to The World-Herald that the family was just starting to learn the details of the incident. He asked that the family be allowed to grieve and process the situation.

"The only comment that I'll make about Matt is that we love our son very much," he said in a voicemail. "This is a tragedy that is going to be felt far and wide through the family and friends that he has known for years."

Officers were called to the area of 101st and Pacific Streets at 1:08 a.m. for a report of an armed man who was "possibly suicidal," the police spokesman said. Officers made contact with Johnson who they said was holding a handgun to his head.

"Officers negotiated with the subject for over five minutes at which time the suspect pointed his weapon at a bystander, and then the officers," according to an Omaha police statement. "The officers then discharged their firearms striking the suspect."

Omaha Fire Department medics transported Johnson to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy where he was pronounced deceased. There were no reports of injuries to officers or bystanders.

Police have not identified the officers involved or said how many officers fired their weapons. A police spokesman said the officers who fired will be on administrative duty pending the conclusion of the investigation.