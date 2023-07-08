Omaha police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Regency neighborhood.

Michael Briggs, 42, is considered a person of interest in the killing of Steven Greg Donsbach and in a related domestic assault report at a separate location, authorities said. Briggs is described as a 260-pound, 5-foot-11 White male with brown eyes, brown and white hair, and a goatee beard.

Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident began about 5:40 a.m. with a report of a domestic assault at a residence in southwest Omaha, according to Omaha Police Lt. Jeremy Christensen. As a result of that investigation, he said, police went to check on the well-being of a resident at 9927 Essex Dr.

Donsbach, 52, was found shot dead inside the Regency home. There were signs of forced entry, according to Christensen, and preliminary investigation suggests that Donsbach was the only person in the home at the time of the killing.

Christensen said police are still investigating what relationship, if any, existed between Donsbach and Briggs.

A car reportedly belonging to Briggs, a red 2005 Buick Century sedan, was found Saturday afternoon at Mandan Park. Christensen said officers are actively investigating the vehicle and searching for Briggs in and around the park.

"If the public does see him, we would urge you not to make contact with the suspect at this time and call 911 immediately," Christensen said.

