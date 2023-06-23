Due to an emergency, Omaha police have closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at the 60th Street exit Friday morning.

Vehicles traveling in that direction are being forced to exit at 60th Street, a police spokesman said. The spokesman added there is no threat to the public. No other details were immediately available.

Commuters are asked to avoid driving east on I-80 and instead find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with Omaha.com for further updates.

