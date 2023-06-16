Omaha police will internally investigate an incident involving officers who tasered and then physically struck a man in North Omaha.

The incident was partly captured on video by a bystander, which was then shared on social media.

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a man allegedly yelling at vehicles and walking in the road near 24th Street and Ellison Avenue. When police arrived, the man was approaching North 24th Street and “was in an agitated state and continued to yell at vehicles in the roadway.”

According to the report, officers approached the 32-year-old Black man, on foot and ordered him to stop walking away from them by yelling, “Police, stop” numerous times. Police said the man continued to walk onto North 24th Street and then turned northbound, still in the middle of the road. A police officer attempted to grab the man's left arm but the man allegedly yanked it out of the officer’s grasp.

Police said they told the man to comply or he would be tasered. One officer used his Taser but only one probe struck the man. Another officer then used his Taser, which caused the man to fall to the ground.

The police report said officers attempted to place the man into custody but he allegedly resisted by tucking his arms beneath his body. The report states the man then allegedly attempted to get up by grabbing an officer’s pant leg.

That appears to be about the point when the 21-second cellphone video circulating on social media starts.

According to the police report, one officer strikes the man once on the side of his body with an empty hand. But the video shows the officer using his hand to strike the man twice while the officers attempt to restrain him.

The police report says the officer then struck the man’s side twice with his knee, which is also shown in the video. The report said the officer’s knee strikes caused the man to loosen his grip on the other officer’s pants. The video shows two more officers then come in to help restrain the man. One person can be heard on the video shouting, “Let go of him!”

An OPD spokesman said the empty hand and knee strikes are consistent with what officers are taught to gain leverage in a situation when they are trying to restrain someone who is struggling against them.

As for the apparent discrepancy between the police report and bystander video on the number of hand strikes, the spokesman said the internal investigation, which was authorized by Chief Todd Schmaderer, will include an analysis of what was or wasn’t accurate in the police report. The internal investigation will include a review of footage captured on officers’ body cameras.

Police said the man was then told he was under arrest, but added he allegedly continued to fight officers’ attempts to put his hands behind his back. After he was detained, he was taken to a hospital by paramedics. Police were not able to get photographs of the man’s injuries from the Tasers.

There are no plans to prosecute the man, the police report said.

