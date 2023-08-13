A 20-year-old man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m., according to an Omaha police spokesman. Officers responded to the area of 40th and D Streets and located Angel Mata suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mata was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance. A 23-year-old man at the scene was taken to Omaha police headquarters for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.