One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Omaha police responded to the area of 42nd and D Streets and located a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.