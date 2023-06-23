A 26-year-old Omaha woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 39-year-old man earlier this year.

Erykha Wilson is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder. The charge stems from an incident when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of the 39-year-old Laron Hodges in early March. One affidavit in late March alleged Wilson appeared to have knowledge about Hodges’ homicide.

A Douglas County judge set Wilson’s bail at 10% of $5 million on Friday. She is being held in Sarpy County Jail.

Hodges was last seen by family members driving his black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicle on Feb. 2. A missing person report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 7. His body was found in a garbage can in his SUV on March 9.

Wilson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in mid-August.

