An Omaha woman was sentenced last week to one year in federal prison for her role in a wire fraud conspiracy involving more than $1 million in federal economic relief loans.

Jazmyne McMiller, 36, was the third Omahan to be sentenced in connection with the scheme. Sharon Thompson, 62, and Todd Thompson, 57, both pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and were sentenced earlier this year.

According to court documents, the Thompsons and McMiller conspired with one another to submit fraudulent loan applications through programs supported by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

The CARES Act, intended to mitigate financial impacts on businesses during the pandemic, included two loan programs: the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. PPP loans were explicitly for payroll purposes, while EIDL loans could be used for normal operating expenses.

PPP funds were distributed and funded by private financial institutions, while EIDL loans were fully funded and managed by the Small Business Administration. The loan amounts were determined by a business's monthly payroll expenses and gross profits, respectively.

In 2020 and 2021, Todd Thompson applied for eight PPP and EIDL loans on behalf of three of his purported businesses, five of which were fulfilled. According to his plea deal, he overrepresented the business's payroll expenses and revenues in all of these applications.

For example, in May 2020, Todd Thompson applied for and received a PPP loan totaling more than $190,000. He certified that his business had an average monthly payroll of $76,000, when in reality, the company had no employees and no regular payroll.

In support of his PPP loan applications, Todd Thompson also submitted fake quarterly tax returns to various financial institutions. The returns had never been filed with the IRS and were entirely fraudulent.

In total, Todd Thompson applied for more than $1.3 million in loans and received $552,892.

Todd Thompson is also accused of helping Sharon Thompson and McMiller submit their own fraudulent loan applications. According to Sharon's plea agreement, Todd was responsible for completing the applications, and Sharon would sign her name.

At least two loan applications, one for PPP and one for the EIDL program, were submitted under Sharon Thompson's name. Both applications similarly inflated payroll and revenue amounts, and Sharon Thompson received nearly $345,000 from the scheme.

According to McMiller's plea agreement, McMiller conspired with Todd Thompson to submit a total of three fraudulent loan applications. On behalf of McMiller and her business, Thompson applied for two PPP and one EIDL loan.

Similarly, the revenue for McMiller's business was significantly inflated on the applications. While tax returns showed that McMiller's business paid no wages and had a gross revenue of less than $15,000 in 2019, the loan applications claimed that she had 12 employees and made more than $800,000.

McMiller's two PPP loans were funded, and she received $254,324. After she received the money, she paid Todd Thompson $20,000.

Todd Thompson was sentenced earlier this year to 41 months, or just over three years, in federal prison. He will also have to pay restitution of more than $1.1 million.

Sharon Thompson was sentenced to four years of probation and will have to pay $355,020 in restitution. She received the lightest sentence, in part because of chronic and serious health issues.

McMiller, the last to be sentenced, will spend one year and one day in federal prison. She will also pay $267,040 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

