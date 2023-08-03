A judge on Thursday lowered bail from $10 million to $250,000 for an Omaha woman accused of arranging a beating that left a man dead.
The new bail for Jessica Hernandez is close to the $200,000 bail that had been set for the man accused with actually administering the fatal beating. Hernandez would have to post 10%, or $25,000, to be released pending trial.
"This is a reasonable bond," said Bassel El-Kasaby, an attorney for Hernandez. "One that she can, with help from family and friends, hope to raise."
Hernandez, 26, is charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the June 2 death of Carlos Salguero-Canar, 30. He was found beaten to death at an apartment complex near 27th and Harrison Streets.
Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24, is charged with manslaughter and accused of executing the deadly beating.
People are also reading…
Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg, who in July submitted his name to become a district court judge, set Jessica Hernandez's bail at $10 million. That drew criticism from community activists and a formal complaint to the Nebraska Judicial Qualifications Commission from former State Sen. Ernie Chambers.
Hernandez waived her right to a preliminary hearing in county court to determine if there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial in district court. John T. Rogers, an attorney in El-Kasaby's firm, filed a motion for bond review. It noted Hernandez's lack of criminal history and her significant family ties in Omaha.
The Douglas County Attorney's Office did not object to a lower bail. But prosecutors did ask that it be set higher than her co-defendant's bail because Hernandez faces the additional charge of evidence tampering, Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said.
Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf agreed to the $250,000 bail at a hearing Thursday afternoon.
"When you're accused of something like this, whether you're guilty or not, it calls for a significant bond," El-Kasaby said. "A $10 million bond is not a bond. It's a statement that is inflammatory and disruptive to the administration of justice in this particular case."
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH