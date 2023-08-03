A judge on Thursday lowered bail from $10 million to $250,000 for an Omaha woman accused of arranging a beating that left a man dead.

The new bail for Jessica Hernandez is close to the $200,000 bail that had been set for the man accused with actually administering the fatal beating. Hernandez would have to post 10%, or $25,000, to be released pending trial.

"This is a reasonable bond," said Bassel El-Kasaby, an attorney for Hernandez. "One that she can, with help from family and friends, hope to raise."

Hernandez, 26, is charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the June 2 death of Carlos Salguero-Canar, 30. He was found beaten to death at an apartment complex near 27th and Harrison Streets.

Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24, is charged with manslaughter and accused of executing the deadly beating.

Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg, who in July submitted his name to become a district court judge, set Jessica Hernandez's bail at $10 million. That drew criticism from community activists and a formal complaint to the Nebraska Judicial Qualifications Commission from former State Sen. Ernie Chambers.

Hernandez waived her right to a preliminary hearing in county court to determine if there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial in district court. John T. Rogers, an attorney in El-Kasaby's firm, filed a motion for bond review. It noted Hernandez's lack of criminal history and her significant family ties in Omaha.

The Douglas County Attorney's Office did not object to a lower bail. But prosecutors did ask that it be set higher than her co-defendant's bail because Hernandez faces the additional charge of evidence tampering, Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said.

Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf agreed to the $250,000 bail at a hearing Thursday afternoon.

"When you're accused of something like this, whether you're guilty or not, it calls for a significant bond," El-Kasaby said. "A $10 million bond is not a bond. It's a statement that is inflammatory and disruptive to the administration of justice in this particular case."