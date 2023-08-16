The Omaha Police Department collected more than 160 firearms, 1,500 pounds of ammunition and 500 pounds of fireworks during a gun and firework amnesty day on Saturday.

The gun amnesty day is an annual "no questions asked" opportunity for anyone to dispose of unwanted or leftover firearms, fireworks and ammunition. According to a press release, OPD collected a total of 60 handguns, 101 long guns, 35 pellet or BB guns and over 1,500 pounds of ammunition, as well as several containers of black powder and various gun parts and accessories.

More guns were turned over this year than last, according to the release. In 2022, the final tally for the amnesty program included 44 handguns, 50 long guns and 24 pellet or BB guns.

Police also collected more than 500 pounds of fireworks this year, which is less than the more than 1,000 pounds turned over in 2022.

