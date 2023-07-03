Two people were displaced and one person was arrested on suspicion of arson at a house fire Monday in south-central Omaha.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home near 75th and Grover Streets about 7:45 a.m., according to an Omaha Fire Department spokesman. Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the residence and the home's two occupants outside.

There was smoke on multiple levels of the house when firefighters entered. After a short period of time, the spokesman said, crews brought the fire under control.

Investigators found evidence that the fire had been intentionally set. One person at the scene was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the home valued at $226,200. There was also an estimated $25,000 of damage to contents of the home.

Utilities were disconnected and the Red Cross arrived to help the occupants find alternative housing.