One person died and at least one other person was badly injured early Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Springfield, Nebraska.

The crash occurred about 12:25 a.m. at 168th Street and Fairview Road, according to a spokesman for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. The spokesman said investigators were still gathering information at 12:30 p.m.