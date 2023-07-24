A 38-year-old man died and another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday night after a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment complex.

Luis Romero Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said. The second person, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy.

Police were called to the Citadel Apartments & Townhomes just north of 86th and Q Streets about 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting, the spokesman said. Officers located Rodriguez and another person in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Omaha has now recorded 10 homicides in 2023. That compares with 11 homicides at this time last year, 19 in 2021 and 20 in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.