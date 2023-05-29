Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 26-year-old employee of a Council Bluffs business sustained injuries Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the store.

The incident occurred about 11:15 a.m. at Camping World at 2802 S. 21st St. near the Mid-America Center, according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. The injured man, an Omaha resident whose name was not released, went to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Investigators determined that a 76-year-old man from Neola, Iowa, was driving a 2023 Ford F-150 when it went over a parking curb in front of the store. The front half of the pickup entered the building, striking an employee sitting at a desk and knocking him backward.

Police said the pickup punched a hole, approximately 12-feet by 12-feet, in the front of the building. The pickup did not damage the building's structural supports and the store remained open.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. His name was not released.