A 51-year-old Papillion man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

Jason Stoolman was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.

Stoolman plead guilty to distributing child pornography online in September 2020 and uploading child pornography online between February and April of 2021, according to court records.

In March 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Stoolman's residence in Omaha and obtained his iPad, which contained approximately 1,421 files of child pornography involving prepubescent children, according to the release.

Stoolman will also be required to pay $18,000 in restitution, the release said.