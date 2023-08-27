A Papillion woman who was fatally shot Saturday evening in her home and the man accused of killing her have been identified.

Brittney Alexander, 32, died after being shot at 735 Madison St., a spokesman for Papillion police said Sunday. Her estranged husband, Walter Alexander, 47, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.

Officers were called to the home for a report of a domestic dispute about 6:15 p.m., the spokesman said. Officers found Brittney Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound and observed a 2012 Mercedes Benz sedan leaving the scene.

Papillion police followed the vehicle and were able to arrest Alexander near 84th and Harrison Streets with the assistance of the La Vista Police Department. Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted said Alexander was driving erratically and his vehicle stopped after becoming high-centered on the median. He was taken into custody without incident.

Alexander was also arrested on suspicion of unlawfully discharging a firearm, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, refusal of an intoxicated driver test, driving on a median, disobeying a stop light and failure to stay in the proper lane.

