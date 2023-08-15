Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Tuesday that Derek Vaughn, who currently serves as a Douglas County Court judge, will move to the county's district court bench.

Vaughn's appointment comes after the retirement of Douglas County District Court Judge Michael Coffey, who held the position since his appointment in 1998.

Seven people, including Vaughn, applied to fill the vacancy. The Judicial Nominating Commission selected the top four candidates for Pillen to choose from.

The other top applicants selected by the commission were Grant Forsberg, a Douglas County Court judge; Joseph Kehm, an Omaha attorney; and Ryan Lindberg, a prosecutor with the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

Vaughn, a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, was appointed to the Douglas County Court bench in 2013. Prior to his judgeship, he served as a deputy county attorney in Douglas County for 14 years. He also taught criminal justice classes at local universities.

In county court, where Vaughn served for 10 years, judges have jurisdiction over misdemeanor criminal and traffic infraction cases, as well as small claims, probate, adoption and other civil matters. County court judges also conduct preliminary hearings in felony cases.

District courts are general jurisdiction trial courts which oversee proceedings in all felony cases and civil cases involving more than $57,000.

