Omaha police suspect homicide in the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found outside a west Omaha apartment complex.

Officers were called at 3:08 a.m. Thursday to the Bel Apartments, 12107 Arbor St., to respond to a report of a person down. The officers found Juan Carlos Tobar-Abarca deceased, police said.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Police spokespeople declined to release any further details Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, two vans with the Douglas County Forensics Division and an Omaha police vehicle could be seen parked on the west side of the building. Investigators were going into and out of the building.

Police asked that anyone with information contact the Omaha Police Department homicide unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or www.omahacrimestoppers.org.

Omaha has now had 17 homicides in 2023.

World-Herald staff writers Dan Crisler and Luna Stephens contributed to this report.