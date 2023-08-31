Omaha police suspect homicide in the death of a man whose body was found outside a west Omaha apartment complex.

Officers were called at 3:08 a.m. Thursday to the Bel Apartments, 12107 Arbor St., to respond to a report of a person down. The officers found a deceased man in his 40s in a parking lot, police said.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Police spokespeople declined to release any further details Thursday morning.

Police asked that anyone with information contact the Omaha Police Department homicide unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or www.omahacrimestoppers.org.

Omaha has now had 17 homicides in 2023.