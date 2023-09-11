A lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department said Monday that officials believe a man killed by police over the weekend pointed a gun at officers hoping they would respond with deadly force.

Matthew X. Johnson, 27, was shot and killed by OPD officers after a brief standoff near 101st and Pacific Streets shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Lt. Kara Platt, who is part of the department's officer-involved investigations unit, said Johnson pointed a loaded handgun at himself, a bystander and at officers before he was shot.

Three officers fired their weapons at Johnson, Platt said. They have been placed on paid administrative leave per OPD policy and will be publicly identified after they are interviewed.

According to Platt, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls beginning shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday about Johnson, who was sitting in his parked car and appeared to be "irate." His car was parked the wrong way in a lane on Pacific Street.

When officers arrived, Johnson was still inside of his car. He exited the vehicle with a handgun to his head as officers spoke to him through their cruiser's PA system.

Platt said Johnson made "verbal threats" toward the officers during the interaction. In an earlier 911 call, according to Platt, a witness told dispatchers that Johnson was "looking for an officer to shoot."

For most of the interaction, Johnson had the gun to his head. But after about five minutes, he pointed the gun at a nearby occupied car and then quickly pointed it in the direction of responding officers, Platt said. At that point, the three officers opened fire.

Platt said she and the department believe that Johnson was attempting to die by "suicide by cop," a term used by police officers to describe incidents in which an individual acts in a way that forces officers to use deadly force against them.

The entire interaction lasted less than six minutes, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci, a police spokesman. Johnson was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. No bystanders or officers were injured.

Platt did not know how many shots were fired or how many times Johnson was shot. She was also unaware if Johnson's gun was obtained legally. State court records show that Johnson had a relatively minor criminal history and no felony convictions in Nebraska.