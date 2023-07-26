Police officers who shot and killed an Omaha homicide suspect after he led police on a high-speed chase through four counties were justified in their use of deadly force, according to a review from the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber held a joint press conference Wednesday with the Omaha Police Department and Council Bluffs Police Department to discuss his office's review of the police killing of Matthew Briggs, which occurred earlier this month in Council Bluffs. Briggs, 41, was suspected in a string of felony assaults and a homicide in Omaha before he reportedly stole a car at gunpoint and led police on a chase for 23 miles.

Briggs was shot and killed by officers after they brought his car to a stop using a PIT maneuver, a tactic in which an officer hits the back of a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin out. According to Wilber, Briggs pointed a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun at officers prior to them opening fire.

The two officers who fired their weapons at Briggs are Lt. Chad Geer of the Council Bluffs Police Department and Lt. Martin Stiles of the Omaha Police Department. Briggs was shot a total of four times — twice in the hand, in the left leg and in the head — with the fatal headshot fired by Geer.

"It's frustrating for officers who have split seconds to make decisions, to have their actions reviewed by someone like myself, who has the ability to watch videos 100 times — at full speed, in slow motion, frame-by-frame," Wilber said. "That said, the taking of a life by law enforcement is a very serious matter, and it deserves a careful look to make sure the actions by the officers were legal and appropriate."

"In this case, it wasn't a particularly close call."

The high-speed chase and subsequent shooting was preceded by a morning of violence and a citywide manhunt. Omaha police first responded to a southwest Omaha residence in the early-morning hours of July 8 to reports of a stabbing. Briggs had reportedly forced entry into the home of an ex-girlfriend, cut her and threatened her with a gun. He then went to the home of a different ex-girlfriend, who was not home, and repeatedly drove his car into her garage.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police received information that Briggs had shot and killed someone in the Regency neighborhood. At 9927 Essex Drive, police found Greg Donsbach, 52, shot to death inside his home.

At Wednesday's press conference, Wilber said he believes Donsbach had dated one of Briggs' ex-girlfriends. Omaha police previously said a "hit list" with Donsbach's name on it was found in Briggs' home.

Briggs was quickly identified as a suspect in the assaults and killing of Donsbach, and law enforcement began a citywide search for Briggs. His car was later found running and abandoned in a ravine near Mandan Park in South Omaha at about 1 p.m.

As officers were completing their search of Mandan Park around 3:30 p.m., an armed carjacking was reported about a mile south of the park in Sarpy County. Briggs had stolen a blue Toyota Camry, which was located shortly after by the Omaha Police Department helicopter, commonly known as Able-1.

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit, which began in Bellevue and ended in Council Bluffs. Pursuing officers kept a distance from the Camry as it wove in and out of traffic at speeds of over 100 mph, instead allowing Able-1 to track the vehicle. Traffic in the area was unusually heavy, Wilber said, because of two fatality crash investigations happening at the same time as the chase.

About 15 minutes into the pursuit, Briggs had returned to the Council Bluffs area and was being pursued by Stiles, Geer and a Council Bluffs patrol officer named Mark Archibald. As Briggs slowed down to turn right onto College Road from Valley View Drive at 3:49 p.m., Archibald performed the PIT maneuver, causing the Camry to spin out.

As soon as the Camry came to rest, Briggs immediately accelerated in an apparent attempt to flee again. Geer, who had just arrived at the scene alongside Stiles, rammed his vehicle into the passenger side of the Camry, pushing it up against a speed limit sign.

According to Wilber, Geer saw Briggs pointing a shotgun "directly at his face" as soon as he began to exit his cruiser. As Archibald yelled at Briggs to put his hands up, Stiles and Geer simultaneously opened fire on the Camry. Both lieutenants said in later interviews that they witnessed Briggs raise and aim a shotgun at them.

Geer fired the entire 17-round clip of his service weapon, a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun. Stiles fired six rounds from his Daniel Defense DDM4 .223 rifle, which is similar to an AR-15, Wilber said. Briggs was taken to the hospital, with CPR in progress, where he later died.

From the time that the PIT maneuver was initiated to the firing of the final shot, only 16 seconds elapsed. The pursuit lasted 23 miles and traveled through Douglas and Sarpy Counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in Iowa.

When Briggs' vehicle was processed, officers found the 12-gauge shotgun, which had jammed because of a spent round being stuck in the chamber. A Taurus .380 handgun was also found on the passenger seat underneath the shotgun. In a bag on the floor of the passenger seat, officers found two loaded revolvers, two knives, brass knuckles and multiple types of ammunition.

A bag containing 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine was also found in the backpack. Wilber said toxicology reports for Briggs likely won't be available for another six to eight weeks, but the results shouldn't have an impact on his analysis of the incident.

"I'm curious about [the toxicology report], but it's not really relevant for me in determining whether the officers' force was reasonable," Wilber said.

Wilber said the most unusual part of the investigation was the fact that both officers who shot at Briggs were lieutenants — something he had never seen in 21 years of investigating police shootings. Command staff typically do not engage in pursuits.

That also meant that neither Stiles nor Geer captured any video of the incident from their points of view. Archibald captured both cruiser and bodycam video of the incident, and the entire pursuit was captured on aerial video by Able-1.

Stiles, with OPD, was in plain clothes and an unmarked car, so he was not equipped with a body or dashboard camera. The Council Bluffs Police Department does not require command staff to have body or dashboard cameras on their cruisers since they do not typically take patrol calls. Geer only responded to the pursuit because other officers were busy at the scenes of the two fatality crashes.

In addition to Wilber's report, the Iowa Attorney General's Office will conduct a separate investigation. Wilber said he anticipates that report will be released within a week.